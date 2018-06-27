Mozambique: Computers Destroyed in University Fire

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 26 Jun (AIM) - A fire, believed to have resulted from a short circuit, has destroyed equipment valued at over 250,000 meticais (over 4,200 US dollars) in the computer room of the delegation of Mozambique's largest university, the Pedagogic University (UP), in the central city of Quelimane.

The director of the Quelimane branch of the UP, Manuel de Morais, told AIM on Tuesday that the losses could have been much greater had it not been for the swift intervention of the fire brigade which brought the flames under control before they could destroy the entire computer infrastructure of the institution.

"We were taken by surprise at about 09.45 on Tuesday with smoke and flames coming from the electrical panel inside the only room designed to give practical classes in computer science", he said.

This room is used by ten different classes taking computer science courses. A visit to the damaged room showed that computers, processors, batteries and other vital equipment had been reduced to ashes.

Morais said that four computers had been completely destroyed. An initial estimate of the cost of replacing the ruined equipment was 250,000 meticais. Morais thought it would be possible to acquire the equipment, install it and have the computer science classes running normally within 15 days.

"Fortunately, most of the computers were not damaged", he added.

Although a short-circuit seems the most likely cause of the fire, the Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) has not yet ruled out the possibility of arson.