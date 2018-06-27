The sixth edition of the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival will bring some serious food for the soul, with neo-soul icon Erykah Badu set to headline the two-day fest at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on 22 and 23 September 2018.

New Zealand's young soul singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei, who recently wowed local fans when he played his first-ever South African gig at The Cape Town Jazz Festival, will also join Badu at this year's festival.

The musical line-up is further beefed-up by the funk DJ collective, Jazzanova, and the British acid jazz band, D'Influence.

MORE ABOUT THE DSTV DELICIOUS INTERNATIONAL FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL:

DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, has also become a firm calendar favourite with foodies where great culinary creatives share their passions at the Delicious Mile: the festival's Gourmet Street-Food Market. This year festival-goers can expect an even bigger and better gastronomical experience at this extensive market.

REUBEN RIFFEL AT THE FESTIVAL:

Patrons can enjoy a delectable multi-course meal perfectly curated by Reuben Riffel who is returning to the festival. The long-table restaurant will have its own private bar with a variety of drinks that will perfectly complement every bite. DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival has hosted some of the biggest names including MasterChef SA Judge Pete Goffe-Wood, chefs Reza Mahammad, Siba Mtongana, Jenny Morris, Rachel Khoo, Ed Baines, John Burton Race and more. Expect pop-up stalls and food trucks with sumptuous, freshly prepared food and dessert, and a variety of beverages to suit any palette and diet.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets range from R280 for Vodacom Kids Zone passes for children between the ages of 3-13, to R1 450 to access The Delicious Lounge.

Delicious GA Passes start at R550, but you can get your Delicious Early Bird GA Pass for R550 until the sale period ends. Visit the festival's website for more info.

