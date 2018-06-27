Botswana: Poland, Eswatini Envoys Commit to Enhancing Relations

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

Relations between Botswana and eSwatini as well as Poland should continue to flourish.

The new ambassadors of the two states posted to Botswana made the pledge when presenting letters of credence to President Mokgweetsi Masisi in Gaborone on June 26.

Ms Dumisile Sukati, the eSwatini high commissioner who is based in South Africa, said as sister Southern African Customs Union (SACU) states, Botswana and her country were committed to intra-regional trade.

"Both our countries have a competitive advantage which allows us to produce at a low cost. This enables us to produce for domestic consumption as well as to export to both regional and international markets. To this extent, we need to consider how best we can ensure that our countries continue to thrive without any threats arising from cheap imports," Ms Sukati said.

She said the two countries needed to work on maximising the profitability of their agricultural exports, particularly beef for Botswana and sugar for eSwatini.

"We look forward to at some point establishing value chain for skin and hides and probably investing in tannery equipment which would assist in establishing a better industry for both countries," Ms Sukati said.

Poland's ambassador, Mr Adrzej Kanthak, also based in South Africa, said his country had always enjoyed cordial relations with Botswana particularly in areas such as mining, agriculture, education and healthcare.

He said Botswana's Special Economic Zones programme had been successfully implemented in Poland and had led to the improvement of the investment climate in the country.

Mr Kanthak identified tourism as one area the two countries could work together in.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>