Rwanda: REG Turn Attention to Carre d'As Tourney

After winning Rutsindura Memorial Volleyball Tournament over the weekend, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) volleyball club have shifted their focus on winning the Carre d'As tournament.

The two-day tournament which is contested by top four league sides in the men and women's categories, is scheduled for July 14-15.

REG (men) and APR (women) were on Sunday crowned winners of this year's Rutsindura Memorial Tournament in Huye district, after edging APR and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) in the finals respectively.

REG overcame APR 3-2 in the final to retain the title they had won last year while APR defeated RRA 3-1 to win the title in the women's category.

The energy group affiliated side reclaimed the annual tournament in honour of late Alphonse Rutsindura, a former coach and volleyball promoter, four days after the club's former head coach Jean Paul Mana stepped down last Wednesday.

It is alleged that Mana resigned for failure to win the league title. After his resignation, Mana was quickly replaced by former Rwanda international Pierre Marshal Kwizera.

While talking to Times Sport on Tuesday, the newly appointed head coach Kwizera said his players are in great form and great mood ahead of the Carré d'As tourney.

"The players were given two days off to rest before they return on Thursday (tomorrow) to continue preparations for Carre d'As. The target is to win every competition we engage ourselves in," the veteran middle blocker said.

Last year, holdes Kirehe beat APR to win the Carré d'As title in men's category whilst RRA defeated APR in the final to take the women's competition crown.