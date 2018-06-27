Namibia: Scholtz Survives Plot to Unseat Him

//Karas Regional Council chairperson Jan Scholtz retained his position as some councillors dropped their bid to oust him during a mid-term election held at the Keetmanshoop municipal chambers yesterday.

The chairperson and the members of the management committee (MC) hold office for two years and six months, and are eligible for re-election.

In a surprising turn of events, Scholtz was re-elected unopposed as council chair following a meeting council members had yesterday with the //Karas Swapo Party regional executive members to iron out differences in the Swapo-dominated council over who should be the council chair, despite the party directive that the status quo should be maintained. Scholtz was nominated as council chair by Oranjemund constituency regional councillor Lazarus Nangolo, and Keetmanshoop urban constituency regional councillor Hilma Nicanor, who is also veterans affairs' deputy minister, seconded the proposal.

//Karas Swapo Party regional coordinator Mathew Mumbala confirmed that the party leadership yesterday met council members ahead of the mid-term election.

However, he played his cards close to his chest by only saying "we had discussions on internal matters".

The Namibian recently reported that the mid-term elections for the chairperson and management committee members had to be postponed indefinitely at the request of some council members who were hell-bent on ousting Scholtz as council chairperson, and replace him with Karasburg East constituency councillor Dennis Coetzee. Sources said some councillors wanted to get rid of Scholtz, claiming that under his leadership, procedures are not followed during council meetings. They have also accused him of failing to call meetings as planned, not implementing council decisions, as well as being reluctant to take a stance on certain issues.

Scholtz earlier confirmed the postponement of the election, saying he was forced to shelve the process after some regional councillors, whom he had refused to name, called for it. Yesterday's council election also saw councillors Nangolo and Elias Kharuxab, who is the regional councillor for the Keetmanshoop rural constituency, being elected as members of the management committee.

In his acceptance speech, Scholtz said the occasion is a "celebration that makes democracy work".

"It is also a celebration of our culture of continuity and collective responsibility," he added, calling for unity of purpose while urging fellow councillors to push for further growth.

"The momentum of development in the region must be maintained," he stressed. When asked about yesterday's meeting ahead of the mid-term election, Scholtz declined to comment, saying "the party directive is clear", referring to orders given to Swapo-dominated councils by the party's secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, that the status quo of the council chairperson and MC members be maintained.