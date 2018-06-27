Land reform minister Utoni Nujoma yesterday stuck to his claim that disputed Farm Okongava, located between Karibib and Otjimbingwe, had not been allocated to any individual and was state land, despite the existence of evidence that it had been allocated to a traditional authority.

Nujoma said in the National Assembly that the farm in question, measuring 15 000 hectares, was purchased in 2014 with seven other farms meant for the resettlement programme, and to expand communal areas mainly in the south and western parts of the country.

Farm Okongava was bought for N$15 million, while the other seven were bought for less than N$35 million collectively.

Nujoma's clarification followed an accusation last week by Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Vipuakuje Muharukua that he corruptly allocated the farm to a relative, despite it having been earmarked for the expansion of a neighbouring communal area.

Muharukua claimed that the farm in question was allocated to the community adjacent to the farm by former land reform minister Alpheus !Naruseb.

The DPM parliamentarian also claimed that after Nujoma became land reform minister, he discovered that there were minerals on the farm, and revoked !Naruseb's decision and classified the farm as state land.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that former land reform minister !Naruseb had given permission to the traditional authority in the area to expand its communal area on the farm.

Initially, the traditional authority had requested for Farm Otjua No 37 to add to the communal area of Otjimbingwe.

However, in a letter addressed to Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua, !Naruseb stated that Farm Okongava be "availed (sic) for the expansion of the Otjimbingwe communal area", as Otjua No 37 had already been advertised as a resettlement farm.

The Namibian has also seen Nujoma's letter dated 10 August 2015, addressed to Mutjavikua, in which he acknowledged that the farm would be "demarcated and allocated to farmers with a large number of livestock from Otjimbingwe".

Nujoma also assured the governor that the farm was not going to be advertised after demarcation. Despite the minister's assurance, the farm was advertised as a resettlement farm in 2016.

Yesterday, Nujoma said the land allocation was delayed because of the illegal occupation by nearby communities. He added that a technical team was investigating the matter, and had submitted a proposed land use plan.

The farm will be allocated in accordance with directives from the Cabinet committee on overall policy and priorities, he said.