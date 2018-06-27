Namibia: Teenager Recounts Sexual Abuse By Hostel 'Father'

One of the ten boys alleged to have been sexually abused by a hostel supervisor at Otjiwarongo from 2013 to 2016 told a judge in the Windhoek High Court yesterday he was sexually molested on three occasions by a former education ministry employee now on trial on 32 charges of rape.

The boy told judge Alfred Siboleka he was 15 years old when Merven Nguyapeua (48) summoned him to Nguyapeua's room at the hostel of the Karundu Primary School at Otjiwarongo on three separate occasions, and then performed sexual acts with him.

Although he could not remember the exact dates when the three incidents took place, it happened during 2015, the boy testified.

He said he told two friends at the hostel about the first incident, and after they laughed about it, he kept quiet when the same thing happened again, twice.

After the second incident, and then a third, he felt ashamed and kept quiet about what had happened, the boy - now 18 years old - testified. He said he kept quiet because of shame and also out of fear, because Nguyapeua had told him not to tell anyone about the events that had taken place between the two of them.

It was only after he had moved to another school, where he was contacted by the police, that he reported the incidents, the boy also said.

Nguyapeua is denying the boy's claims about incidents of a sexual nature having taken place between the two of them, defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht told the boy when he cross-examined him yesterday. The boy stuck to his previous testimony, though. "He called me and molested me," he said at the end of his testimony.

Nguyapeua's trial started on Wednesday last week, when he denied guilt on 32 counts of rape and 27 alternative charges of committing or attempting to commit a sexual act with a child under the age of 16.

The state is alleging that Nguyapeua raped ten boys during his stay at the hostel of the Karundu Primary School, where he was employed as a cleaner and hostel supervisor. The incidents are alleged to have taken place from the second school term of 2013 until February 2016.

Nine of the ten boys allegedly raped by Nguyapeua were under the age of 16 when sexual acts were committed with them, according to the state's indictment. Two of them were 13 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, six of them were 14, and one was 15.

Nguyapeua was arrested a day after the last alleged rape of a boy had taken place on 29 February 2016. The boy involved in that alleged incident was 13 years old at the time, and had also been raped by Nguyapeua during May 2015, the state is alleging.

The boy who testified yesterday said children at the hostel referred to Nguyapeua as "Vader" ("Father"), and he had a good relationship with Nguyapeua - except for the problem that Nguyapeua was committing acts that they considered to be bad.

"He told us he will teach us about sex, so that we can know about sex," the boy said.

He recounted that all of the three incidents in which he was involved took place after he had been summoned to Nguyapeua's bedroom at the hostel. He said on all three occasions when he entered the room, Nguyapeua locked the door and switched off the light. Acts of manual genital stimulation followed, the boy said.

On the third occasion, Nguyapeua tried to go a step further by pulling the boy onto him where he lay on a bed, but he resisted and fought Nguyapeua off before he returned to his room at the hostel, the boy said.

When asked why he again went to Nguyapeua's room when he was summoned after the first incident, the boy said: "He is an adult, and he has sent for me. So there is no way I could refuse. He is an adult."

The trial is continuing.

State advocate Seredine Jacobs is prosecuting.

Nguyapeua has been kept in custody since his arrest.