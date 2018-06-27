Cameroon: Grand Prix Bronze CAA - Cameroon Wins Seven Gold Medals

The second edition of the athletics competition took place in Yaounde on Saturday June 23, 2018.

The Yaounde Omnisports Stadium in the Mfandena neighbourhood was in a festive mood on Saturday June 23, 2018. The event was the second edition of the athletics competition called Grand Prix Bronze CAA.

Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation in collaboration with the African Athletics Confederation (CAA), the competition brought together 103 athletes from Nigeria, Congo, Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo and Cameroon.

It was an opportunity for young aspiring youths to discover new techniques in the sport. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. The events included 100m, 200m, 800m, 400m, 3,000m, 5,000m and the relay 4x100m race. The field events included long jump, triple jump, high jump, shot put, discus and javelin throws.

The competition was an opportunity for the athletes to prepare for the African Athletics Championship billed for August 1 to 6, 2018 in Asaba, Nigeria. After intense competition, Cameroon emerged overall champions wining a total of 22 medals; seven gold, five silver and nine bronze. Nigeria with five athletes went home with nine medals five gold three silver and four bronze.

The Nigerians like in the previous edition demonstrated their supremacy in the sprint events grabbing almost all the medals. In the women's 100m Nigeria's Ntia Obong Mercy was the first finishing the race in 11"57. In the men's 100m race Arowolo Emmanuel was the fastest in 10"58.

The Cameroonian athletes however overpowered the Nigerians in the 200m race with Esseme Emmanuel finishing first in 2"75. In the men's 400m race Tetndap Nsangou finished first covering the race 46"03. He created a new record for Cameroon in the men's 400m record which was 46"34 held by Emmanuel Btanga since 1986.

In the men's triple jump Mayack II Marcel from Cameroon was the first with a jump of 15m53. In the women's triple jump Soukouni B. Flore from Côte d'Ivoire was the winner after jumping a distance of 15m53.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Oumarou Tado, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes and gave them words of encouragements.