Cameroon: 'We Have Seen a Marked Improvement'

interview

Charles Kouh Koteh, Secretary General of the Cameroon Athletics Federation.

What balance sheet can you make of the just ended competition ?

It is a positive balance sheet because we won the challenge first of all by inviting a good number of top athletes on the continent. The objective was to boost our athletes and help them improve on their performance and they even broke their own record. So we met the challenge and we had very good performances. We also had a representation of foreign athletes and that is what gave the strength of this competition. I would like to thank all those who contributed to the success of the event notably the media because it is through the media that we had a great public and a good number of athletes.

How do you evaluate the performances of the athletes as compared to last year?

Actually, we have seen a marked improvement. Already the Grand Prix Bronze 2017 was ranked among the best Grand Prix competitions in Africa. It was even better than some Grand Prix Argent. The ranking of Grand Prix competitions is among the five best performances of the competition. This year we brought in the best athletes. We saw the performance of the 400m women's competition which is one of the best performances in Africa. So we can say we stood up to the challenge and we are certain that when the rankings of competitions will be made at the level of the Confederation of African Athletics we will still occupy a good position on the classification table and it will also be more beneficial for our country which has joined the movement of organisation of major competitions so that we can show our know-how in the organisation of competitions like this one.

An old record of 30 years was broken this year. What is your appreciation?

It is a great satisfaction for the Cameroon Athletics Federation because we have put in place an ambitious development programme which has led us to pay particular attention to local athletes and equally local coaches. That already is yielding much fruits. An old record of 30 years was broken in the 400m men's competition. Also we saw records in other disciplines like javelin throws broken and the strength of this programme is that not only local athletes that produce such results but they trained by local coaches. That means we are focusing on local coaches. That is why to boost the performance of athletes we must organise major competitions in Cameroon. When we bring athletes from abroad to compete here we will give a chance to several Cameroonian athletes to compete with foreign athletes and improve on their skills.