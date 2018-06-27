26 June 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur, Qatar Hold Football Festival for Displaced

El Fasher — Amid global attention to the World Cup 2018, El Fasher city decided to host a sports festival for displaced people from all five Darfur states with the support of the State of Qatar on Saturday.

The festival is named 'Sports for Peace' and will take place in the capital of North Darfur starting June 30. It will have football matches between teams of displaced people and the organisation asks renowned international Sudanese players to participate too.

The head of the high committee for Darfur displaced people, Hassan Bargo, said that this sports event aims at enhancing ties between communities, building peace, and supporting the voluntary return process for displaced people now living in camps in Darfur.

The festival will stage cultural exhibitions and a singing night with the help of creative artists from Khartoum and the camps.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

