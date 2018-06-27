Kenya: Alicia Keys Finally Takes Notice of Mellow-Voiced Little Gracious Amani

Photo: Alicia Keys/Twitter

Alicia Keys finally takes notice of mellow-voiced little Gracious Amani.

American R&B singer Alicia Keys has finally taken notice of the viral video of a young Kenyan girl singing to one of her major hits Girl on Fire.

The girl, Gracious Amani from Githurai, took the internet by storm with her vocal prowess and melodious voice as she performed the song to a group of foreigners some two weeks ago.

The online community showered her with praises that even led to a search for her after some well-wishers expressed willingness to help nurture her talent.

This prompted Kenyan songstress Vivian Wambui, better known as Vivian, to seek the 13-year-old and take her for a recording session in the studio.

Well, it has taken two weeks for the Grammy Award winner to finally take notice of Gracious.

Keys shared the viral video on her social media platforms captioned:

"Look at this beautiful soul! SHINE!"

Look at this beautiful soul!! 🌟🌟🌟😍😍😍 (thetropixs on IG) pic.twitter.com/CTofJBrCIj

-- Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 27, 2018

The American singer's Kenyans fans urged her to mentor the young girl while others took the opportunity to brag about her roots.

"Bring her to the Voice," said DiannaCarrier. While derroh wrote, "She's Kenyan, we can help you trace her."

Hanswa72 commented, "Woow... u just saw it? She went viral a while a go... she's from my country Kenya... am soo proud of her and thank God u finally saw her." While gilbertkip tweeted, "Githurai going international."

Rachfrancis26 reamrked, "You gotta help her make it... That soul with a voice so much like yours deserves it... God bless." While boldcolours said, "This is you Alicia in another body! She is awesome. Lovely voice."