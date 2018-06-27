Zimbabwe: Boxing Extravanganza for Harare

KWESE's quest to take boxing in the country to the next level continues as the organisation is set to host a top international tournament featuring boxers from the United Kingdom and the continent at the Harare International Conference Centre on July 13.

Dubbed the United Kingdom versus Africa, the fiesta will feature fighters from the Democratic Republic of Congo, UK and Zimbabwe.

"We are very grateful to Kalakoda Promotions for putting this event together and including us as part of Team Africa," said Emmany Kalombo, WBF Intercontinental super selterweight champion.

"These are the opportunities we work so hard for."

Congolese super welterweight fighter Emmany Kalombo will battle it out against Mark Thomson for the WBF intercontinental title while his compatriot Jimmy Mbanji will face Aston Brown in the light welterweight section.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Sting Gondarenda, Wisley Dade and Tapiwa Tembo.

Kwese's head of media in Zimbabwe, Dorothy Zimuto, is confident the event will live to its billing.

"With the new mood currently obtaining in the country, this could not have been better timed, it provides a platform to demonstrate that Zimbabwe is truly 'open for business' and to showcase Brand Zimbabwe to the world.

"As the host of the African event we are proud to broadcast the boxing night across Africa and the world," said Zimuto.

The promoters of the event Kalakoda are equally excited about the contest.

"We piloted this concept with great success in Manchester last year, taking a team of five African boxers, many who had never left the borders of Africa, to represent the continent in a best of five team format," said Saul Loggenberg.

"The response was overwhelming, fuelling the move for a follow-up event in Austria this year (Europe versus Africa) which drew interest from across the continent and proved that, given the platform and the opportunity, African athletes can perform at the highest level and be world beaters."