Namibia: Police Still Searching for 'Drowned' Man

Swakopmund police and emergency services were by yesterday evening hoping that the body of a man who allegedly committed suicide by drowining himself into the sea would be washed ashore.

The Namibian understands that the police know the man's identity, but could not reveal it yesterday.The man's family has, however, been informed about the incident.

An eyewitness called the police on Monday to the beach at Vineta, Swakopmund and told them that he had seen the man walking into the sea and disappearing.

According to another eyewitness, the man who allegedly walked into the sea wrote his name in the sand before he drowned himself.

The Namibian saw the name written in the sand at the place where the man allegedly committed suicide.

The spot was cordoned off by emergency services to keep members of the public from walking over it as it may be valuable evidence.

It could, however, not be ascertained if it was indeed what the alleged suicide victim wrote, or whether it was his name, or that of someone else.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said at around 15h00, a member of the public at Swakopmund received an SMS from a colleague that he was going to commit suicide by walking into the sea.

"He allegedly complained to his friends of financial problems, and having too many debts on several occasions," stated Iikuyu, adding that his friend tried to call the man, but there was no response, and then he reported the matter at the Swakopmund police station.

A few hours later, another report was received from an angler who was fishing on Vineta beach that he saw a man walking into the sea "until he disappeared in huge waves after that person had written something on the beach".

Iikuyu refused to comment on whether there was a link between the name drawn in the sand and the possible suicide victim, stating that it was uncertain whether the man who walked into the sea was, in fact, the same man reported to the police.