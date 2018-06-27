26 June 2018

Malawi: Anne Matumbi Upbeat to Win As MP for Lilongwe City South West On DPP Ticket

By Chalo Mvula

The celebrated Malawi's dancehall star Annie Matumbi popularly known as Nyakwawa has expressed his optimism in winning a parliamentary seat in next year's general election.

The popular singer who is to contest as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Candidate for Lilongwe City South West constituency was speaking exclusively to Nyasa Times.

Asked on why he has chosen to stand for DPP in an area deemed to be Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stronghold, Matumbi said Lilongwe City doesn't just vote for people because of the party they belong to but they look at what a person can deliver

"The beauty of this city is that people look at what the candidate will deliver, and in Me, they will see a development minded candidate. I have good knowledge of this constituency as I have grown up in this area and I know the problems that people in this area face " highlighted Matumbi

Annie Matumbi who is 38 years old and whose real name is Chiyanjano Muheziwa, has already started campaigning, meeting people in the area to talk about the problems they are currently facing

"I am standing to champion the role of the youths in modern democracy. As young people we need to get involved in decision making. A lot of young people are suffering, struggling to get jobs, struggling to find capital to start small businesses. I want to be the voice of them" said the highly charged Muheziwa.

Muheziwa will likely face competition from the incumbent legislator of the area, MCP member of parliament Rhino Chiphiko.

"I am standing because I have seen that the area has lacked the development it deserves, this to me suggest that the current MP of the area has failed to deliver and time has come to bring Change ".

Annie Matumbi burst into the musical scene over a decade ago after the release of his first single "Greetings Malawi" . He has gone on to be the most consistently popular ragga artist with a number of albums to his name and collaborations with most of the popular artists in the country.

Matumbi has received criticism from some critics on social media on why he has chosen to represent DPP. He expressed that the beauty of democracy is the freedom of choice that everyone has and to him he felt DPP is the perfect platform that can help him bring about the development that his area needs

