Nigeria: Kaduna Dry Port Restates Support for Economic Diversification

The Kaduna Dry Inland Port (KIDP) has restated its commitment to Federal Government's economic diversification programme through seamless movement of cargoes from the port of origin to their final destination.

Its Chairman, Tope Borishade, who disclosed that the dry port project has attracted an investment inflow of over N2 billion, said the port be involved in the processing of export goods from the Northern states, with all documentations done in Kaduna to the nation's seaports for onward shipment abroad.

He said the port facilities have started attracting shipping lines, manufacturers and others who are taking advantage of proximity to port services to develop their businesses.

Borishade noted that since President Muhammdu Buhari commissioned the dry port on January 4, 2018, it has been granted a port code, 02 KD location KD001 by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), while the Nigerian Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II) platform has been installed at the dry port.

He said the port also has the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as it has been listed on the bank's electronic Form M platform, while the Federal Ministry of Transport has also notified the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Association (FIATA) of its establishment.

Borishade who disclosed that a lot has been happening at the dry port, said it would create impact with lots of influence in Nigeria and its host community, through employment generation for the youths and other professionals who would be rendering ancillary services.

"We have received a lot of enquiries from importers, exporters, shipping companies and freight forwarders who are eager to patronise the dry port. We are discussing with them and we expect these discussions to materialise within the normal international trade cycle.

Currently, investments inflow at the facility is over N2 billion," he stated

He lauded President Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai's support for the project and for their commitment to upgrading all support physical infrastructure like roads to ease movement of heavy vehicles in and out of the port, adding that the port has also enjoyed the support of the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) and the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).