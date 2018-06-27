Leader of the official opposition in parliament McHenry Venaani yesterday said he will request the parliamentary standing committee on defence and security to investigate the affairs of the central intelligence service.

Venaani also wants President Hage Geingob to stop the Namibia Central Intelligence Agency (NCIS) from appealing the case they lost against The Patriot newspaper, and save taxpayers' money.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader made the statements yesterday during a media event held in Windhoek.

The NCIS's case against The Patriot in which the spy agency attempted to stop the weekly newspaper from publishing an article about the alleged misuse of government properties by former members of the service, was dismissed in the Windhoek High Court last week. However, The Namibian reported this week that the government and the spy agency's director, Fillemon Malima, had given notice that they will be appealing to the Supreme Court against the High Court judgement.

Venaani stressed that the appeal by the NCIS would only be a waste of taxpayers' money because "they are going to lose the case because the fundamentals won't change".

"We are very worried that government and the spy agency are set to waste taxpayers' money in court in an appeal that I fundamentally believe has no merit," he reiterated.

Venaani added that the continuation of the court case against the newspaper was a threat to freedom of the media in the country, and would "impact on Namibia's ranking on press freedom in Africa".

"This is a case of corruption that they are trying to cover up, and they have been very consistent on this matter that corruption is allowed to flourish in the security apparatus in this country," he stated.

The PDM leader said he will thus write to the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on defence, security and foreign affairs, Leevi Katoma, to request an investigation into the affairs of the spy agency within the next seven days. He said the investigation would require the directors of the agency to make the NCIS's financial statements for the past three years available.

Venaani suggested that central intelligence agency bosses should also be required to explain "on camera what are these lodges that they are buying, what are these associations, why are they buying farms for more than N$57 million, and where are these farms?".

"There is an act (of parliament) which provides that the central intelligence agency provides financial reports and accountability reports to the [parliamentary] standing committees on defence, security and foreign affairs.

"If Geingob does not want to be embarrassed further, he must stop these things, and get his house in order. We are going to prove it in parliament," he said.

Venaani added that if his call for a probe into the activities of the spy agency is approved by the committee, it would also open the door for investigations into the finances of NDF-owned company August 26, which has not been submitting audited financial statements to parliament, despite repeated requests to do so. If the committee does not accept our proposal to investigate the NICS, "we will do critical challenges of the security apparatus", Venaani said.