27 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Runtown Launches 'Soundgod Music Group' and Charity Project 'We Are New Africa'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njideka Agbo

Nigerian music star Runtown breaks new grounds with the unveiling of his company Soundgod Music Group, which is a full-on 360 music and entertainment company aimed at redefining the business of music in Africa.

Runtown, who has over the past years, grown to become one of Africa's most prominent exports on the world stage, takes the next steps as he pushes independently to bring his music to more markets and stamp his sound on international audiences.

"Over time, we have been blessed with the talent and wisdom to apply it to use. It's time we take it a step higher, and carry the sound and the message to where it belongs; the top," says Runtown.

Also, Runtown has also launched a charity project, titled "WANA - We Are New Africa." The new empowerment project which he runs together with his business partners (Ugo Mozie and Ifeanyi Nwune) to give back to society is designed to benefit everyone who is ready to take control of their destiny by building infrastructure for the less-privileged in local communities, and also the provision of training schemes, and tools for learning. Intended beneficiaries include students, orphans and the physically challenged.

To mark the launch of Soundgod Music and WANA, Runtown put together a star event in Los Angeles, which had in attendance some of the renowned names in Entertainment.

Nigeria

Police Warn of Potential Terrorist Attacks On Viewing Centres

Nigerian authorities are issuing warnings about planned attacks on viewing centres across the country, charging security… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.