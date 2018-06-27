27 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: How Coach Cost Nigeria the Match Against Argentina - Sports Minister

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Gernot Rohr.
By Tonye Bakare

The inability of Nigeria's technical crew to make necessary changes that could have helped the Super Eagles hang on for a draw against Argentina on Tuesday night cost the team a spot in the knockout rounds of the World Cup, the country's sports minister has said.

Nigeria were beaten 2-1 by a spirited La Albiceleste, who would have crashed out of the competition had the game ended in a draw.

Although the referee ruled out a clear chance for a second penalty award against Argentina, and substitute Odion Ighalo missed a few scoring opportunities, Nigeria's sports minister Solomon Dalung insisted that the team could have seen out the game without losing.

"We lost the match due to poor technical judgment which failed to inject necessary changes to compliment (sic) the effort of the team that was under last minute pressure," Dalung tweeted in reply to a post by a licensed FIFA players' agent Onugbu Andy Okwuise.

Like Dalung, Onugbu blamed Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, for the loss.

"The players gave a very good account of themselves yesterday but one would've expected the coach to make a tactical change at that 86th minutes when that free kick was awarded against Nigeria," Onugbu said. "He would have introduced a defensive back up."

More on This

Messi, Rojo End Nigeria's World Cup Dream in Russia

Argentina rescued their World Cup hopes in dramatic fashion yesterday as defender Marcos Rojo scored a stunning volley… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.