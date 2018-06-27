Rwanda: APR Set for a Record-Extending 17th League Title Today

Local football giants APR are set to win Azam Rwanda Premier League title this afternoon when they take on seventh-placed Espoir FC at Amahoro National Stadium - starting at 3:30pm.

A draw for the military side will guarantee them a record-extending 17th league title in just 24 years - since their maiden title in 1995.

Initially, the game was supposed to be hosted by Espoir FC in Rusizi district but upon the agreement between the two sides, the game was moved to Kigali so APR can be facilitated to represent the country at the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

According to CECAFA, APR have to be in Dar on June 28 ahead of their opening game against Tanzania's Singinda United the next day.

APR and AS Kigali are separated by three points with APR on top of the summit with 63 points while AS Kigali follow in second spot with 60 points after 29 matches played by each side.

APR have won 18 matches, drawn 9 and lost 2 matches respectively while AS Kigali have won 18 times, drawn 6 and lost 5 matches respectively.

The new champions who will dethrone Rayon Sports, will be determined today as the final match-day games take place across the country.

While AS Kigali's chances for a historic first league title are very slim, Eric Nshimiyimana and his players have not given up yet. For the City of Kigali-sponsored side to win the championship, they will have beat Musanze by a win larger than 4 goals of difference and, APR lose to Espoir.

In an interview with Times Sport on Tuesday, APR FC's Serbian head coach Ljubomir Petrovic said, "We are ready for the game (against Espoir) on Wednesday. We need a drawn to win the league title but that's not we are looking for, we'll be out there to win the game. Everyone at the club is hungry for the title, which will also be a great confidence boost ahead of Cecafa Cup."

Elsewhere today, it will be a tight contest for a top four finish between fourth-placed Etincelles and fifth-placed SC Kiyovu. Ahead their respective encounters today, Etincelles are in fourth position with 48 points, two ahead of Andre Casa Mbungo's SC Kiyovu.

Etincelles take on relegation-bound Gicumbi FC at Gicumbi playgrounds while Kiyovu play away to Amagaju FC at Nyagasenyi stadium in Nyamagabe stadium.

On the other hand, the reigning champions, Rayon Sports, who play away to Marines FC today are already guaranteed of a third position regardless of the outcome. Going into today's away fixture to Marines, the Blues are third on the 16-team table - with 51 points.

The league winners will automatically book ticket to represent the country at the CAF Champions League for the 2018/2019 season.

Today (3:30pm)

Espoir vs APR

Musanze vs AS Kigali

Gicumbi vs Etincelles

Police vs Kirehe

Mukura vs Bugesera

Sunrise vs Miroplast

Amagaju vs SC Kiyovu

Marines vs Rayon Sports