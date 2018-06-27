27 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: A Weekend of Car Theft and Hijackings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Occupants at a house in Windhoek were robbed at gunpoint of their belongings including their vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle was later recovered in Windhoek's Havana informal settlement.

According to the weekly crime report issued by Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the robbery happened on Saturday at 03:00, along Jenner Street in Windhoek West, when five suspects broke the house door and entered while occupants were asleep. The suspects held the house residents at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphones, an HP computer box, two laptops, a TV, clothes and a Toyota Corolla 2014 model. "The vehicle was recovered at Havana area by the police and handed back to the lawful owner. The victims were not harmed. No recovery or arrest was made yet and police investigation continues," said Shikwambi.

Police also report that a 48-year-old man was robbed of his vehicle last Friday at around 19:00, and the vehicle was later recovered in Windhoek's Goreangab area the following day. The robbery happened somewhere along the Western Bypass where suspects robbed the man at knife point and took his vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux double cab and house keys. No person has yet been arrested in connection with that robbery.

In Tsumeb, a motorist was beaten up, threatened with a knife, and robbed of his taxi last week Friday. The driver was also robbed of his cellphone and N$400 cash. The taxi driver told the police that he was approached by a passenger, who requested to be dropped at the road junction, on the outskirt of town, where the robbery took place.

Shikwambi stated that upon their arrival at the destination, the suspect attacked the taxi driver, beat him up, threatened him with a knife and robbed the complainant of his silver Toyota Corolla, cellphone and cash. She said the vehicle was later found abandoned in Nomtsoub location without any damage. No arrest has been made yet.

Namibia

Opposition Leader Venaani Wants Spy Agency Probed

Leader of the official opposition in parliament McHenry Venaani yesterday said he will request the parliamentary… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.