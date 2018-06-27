27 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Govt to Focus On Rural Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — To narrow the development gap between rural and urban areas, there should be renewed focus on rural development programme in the country.

"While rural areas are often known for their lack of basic essential infrastructures and services, they also hold enormous potential which if harnessed and exploited greatly contribute to the realisation of national economic development and poverty eradication in the country," said the Minister of Urban and Rural Development Peya Mushelenga.

Mushelenga was speaking at the official opening of the annual rural development planning and review workshop on Monday at Eembaxu rural development centre in Eenhana.

Speaking fondly about rural development, Mushelenga said rural areas have the potential to contribute to the realisation of national economic development and poverty eradication in the country.

He said government's resolutions on addressing poverty in general, rural poverty and under development has been accentuated under the current leadership and was hopeful that the workshop would take stock of the contributions made thus far.

"We are all here because we believe that we should bring about a meaningful change towards improving the livelihood of our fellow Namibians who resides in rural areas, which are least developed and faced more socio-economic challenges than urban areas," Mushelenga said.

He underscored the commitments to eradicating poverty, which President Hage Geingob made after taking office. The president also called on an Inclusive Namibian House where no one should be left out.

As part of the initiatives undertaken to narrow the rural and urban gap, the rural development policy and strategy seeks to integrate efficiency and effectiveness of sectorial policies in delivering services and improving the living conditions of the rural communities.

The rural and urban development ministry has made great strides to uplift the rural life by creating jobs through rural infrastructure development, he said.

Further, Mushelenga said jobs have also been created through the micro-financing scheme were individual projects have been financed in order to create employment for themselves and others in the community.

Namibia

Opposition Leader Venaani Wants Spy Agency Probed

Leader of the official opposition in parliament McHenry Venaani yesterday said he will request the parliamentary… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.