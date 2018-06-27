27 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Hanamub Signs With Jomo Cosmos

By Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek — Orlando Pirates and Brave Warriors overlapping fullback Riaan Hanamib is the latest footballer to make strides heading into the new football season.

Hanamub joined compatriot Denzil Haoseb after he penned a two-year deal with South African second tier outfit Jomo Cosmos in the highly competitive National First Division (NFD).

His agent, Colin April, confirmed the news to New Era Sport in a telephonic interview from Johannesburg yesterday.

April was instrumental in several other top Namibian footballers' departure to the stinking rich South Africa Professional Soccer League (PSL)

He also spearheaded the signing of the Black Africa pair of Junior Gebhardt and Denzil Haoseb to Cosmos two seasons ago.

His relationship with Cosmos boss Jomo Sono dates many years back. The retired football legend has monitored the Namibian sensation for a considerable period and been waiting for the right time to clinch the deal.

"The player is very happy with the deal and I'm also excited to have the deal done and dusted. As you fully aware, the boy will go far with his promising football career under the stewardship of bra Jomo," an excited April said, adding that more local footballers are in the pipeline to sign professional contracts with South African clubs.

April furthermore congratulated one of his protégés Virgil Vries after the much-travelled shot stopper was snapped up by Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs this week.

The Walvis Bay business mogul has indeed been at the forefront of manufacturing a significant consignment of local footballers to the mega-rich South Africa Professional Soccer League.

Some of them are George Hummel, Quinton Jacobs, Paulus Shipanga, Richard Gariseb, Costa Khaiseb, Zico Paulus, Danzil Bruwer, Lazarus Kaimbi, Freedom Puriza, Terry Useb, Ronaldo Tsowaseb, Hartman Toromba, besides many others.

He also facilitated moves for coaches Ronnie Kanalelo, Ali Akan and Sparks Gottlieb.

Read the original article on New Era.

