Gambia: GPF Gets New IGP

The spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) Superintendent David Kujabi, has confirmed the appointment of Mamour Jobe, as new Inspector General of Police (IGP). Superintendent Kujabi said the appointment was made yesterday Monday, Juen 25th 2018.

Jobe before his appointment, was Deputy to former IGP Kinteh and was the Commander of the Gambia Police Training School before his appointment as a Deputy IGP.

It could be recalled that his predecessor, former IGP Landing Kinteh, resigned from his position nearly one year after his appointment by President Adama Barrow.

His resignation came as a results of the incident between the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) and the people of Faraba Banta, that left three people dead and ten injured. The deputy IGP is Abdoulie Sanyang former Administration Officer at the GPF.