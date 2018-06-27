Gambia: 'Investigations Identified Heavy Mineral 'Sand' Mining' - Petroleum Minister

The Minister for Petroleum and Energy Fafa J Sanyang, said investigations carried out by the Geological Department, identified heavy mineral sand along the coastal areas of Batokunku, Sanyang towards Kartong.

The Minister made this disclosure at the National Assembly on Wednesday June 20th 2018, while responding to questions raised by the Member for Serre Kunda, Halifa Sallah.

"These resources have been exploited intermittently between the years of 2006 to 2016, and the total revenue accrued from their exploitation is D137,407,338. In addition to the heavy minerals, construction aggregates such as sand, gravel and clay, are classified minerals resources in the mines and Quarries Act 2005. Unlike the heavy minerals, aggregates are found and quarried all over the country, in a disorganized manner. Therefore, there is no statistics available on quantities exploited within the country," he said.

Notwithstanding, Sanyang added that the Geological Department has been licensed to monitor quarry operations in the Greater Banjul Areas from the main quarry sites at Kartong, Kachumai and Hawba, which has a total accrued revenue of D153,332,200.00 since 1996.

On the implementation of Rural Electrification Projects, as raised by Lamin FM Conteh, the Member for Kombo East, Sanyang responded that NAWEC is currently implementing two Rural Electrification Projects; that one covers NBR, CRR and URR and is called Rural Electrification Extension Project (REEP); that the second project, covers parts of Kombo North, Kombo South and Kombo East, and is funded by the Indian Line of Credit and will extend the transmission and distribution network from Kalagi, to some parts of Kiang.

On dilution of gasoil by petrol station owners, raised by the member for Bundung Bakary Njie, Minister Sanyang said the Petroleum Products Act 2016, gives PURA the mandate to license and monitor downstream petroleum activities.

"Since 2017, PURA and MOPE have engaged the sector's operators, to regularize their status and so far, some have filled for Service Station License. MOPE and PURA have already developed regulations on fuel importation, service station operations, fuel storage depot, fuel transportation and health and safety," he said.

He indicated that the aim of the Petroleum Products Act 2016 is to ensure consumer protection, quality service, volumetric and fuel quality integrity and that the regulations have been submitted to the AG's Chambers for Gazetting.

"PURA will continue to closely and aggressively monitor fuel quality especially now that we have developed regulations and national standards", Sanyang assured Deputies.