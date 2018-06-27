25 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: African Junior Champ Buwaro Disappointed Over Failure to Travel to Defend Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

African Junior women's 200m champion Gambia's Ola Buwaro is disenchanted over her failure to travel to defend her crown. The 16-year-old was scheduled to head out for Ghana for the U-20 African Athletics competition to be hosted in Accra.

However, the track sensation was left deflated after being informed plans to get going to Accra has been cancelled. Flight ticket issue is blamed for the cancellation.

'I feel disappointed than I'm not going to Ghana to defend my title, she said.

'I was training for over two months for this competition even during the Ramadan because the people you are going to face most of them are not fasting. But is Gambian system. They will tell you, you're traveling and the next minute you are not going. It's not easy with things like this. You only know you are going when they tell, 'ok pack your things, we are going' or otherwise it is not easy,' he told Foroyaa Sport.

A participant for Gambia in the recent Commonwealth Games in Australia, Buwaro was given ultimatum to choose between football and athletics before she opted for the latter.

She stormed the 200m race to grab gold last year in Algeria.

Gambia

Reconfiguring the African Peace Facility Post-Cotonou

The European Union's (EU) partnership accord with the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries - also known as the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.