Herald Features Editor Roselyne Sachiti last week scooped a regional media award in honour of her outstanding work in covering health issues.

Sachiti received the Titanium Award for Best Healthcare Media Content at the 19th Annual Board of Health Funders (BHF) Conference in Sun City, South Africa, last week.

Her award is part of BHF's effort to honour health journalists' content published as well as their contributions towards raising awareness of healthcare issues across society.

The category acknowledges health journalists across different platforms for significant impact to society on health issues through their reporting.

The gong came with 20 000 Rands prize money.

Sachiti has a history of winning awards.

In 2017 she won in the same category at an event in Cape Town, making it two years of successive victories.

Some of her accolades include the International award for Reporting on Refugee Issues in 2009, the National Journalistic and Media Awards in 2013, as well as the International Christian Organisation media award for reporting on women's issues in 2013.