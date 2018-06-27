Namibia: Councillors Question Street Renaming

Two Windhoek councillors have questioned the process of renaming streets in the capital, while others believe that applications by politicians often get a quicker response than those from other people.

These councillors are Ian Subasubani of Swapo and Nudo's Joseph Kauandenge.

Subasubani told The Namibian yesterday that those who have connections with people working for the municipality can speed up the processing of their applications to rename streets.

Although he does not sit on the committee which decides the renaming of streets, Subasubani believes that in every set-up, it is easier to get the approval of your application if you know someone there.

He suggested that if there are flaws in the approval system, people should inform councillors so that the problems can be identified.

Kauandenge also suspects that applications from influential people are immediately approved, while those from ordinary citizens take a bit longer to be processed.

He cited the example of Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's application for renaming Zenobia Street in Klein Windhoek to the late Phillip Shiimi Street.

Shiimi, who headed Namfisa, is Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's relative. He died in a road accident in September 2015.

Council documents show that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila submitted her application in January 2016, but the municipality suggested to rename Julius Nyerere Street in Okuryangava after Shiimi.

An advertisement flighted on Monday this week, however, shows that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's request to rename Zenobia Street after Shiimi still stands.

The public, the advertisement said, has 21 days to object to the renaming of the streets.

Kauandenge queried whether the approval of the street renaming process was "transparent and fair", and whether it took into consideration the wishes of the people who live in that area.

The Prime Minister was not reachable for comment, and did not respond to questions sent to her in February and this week too.

Kauandenge said he applied for the renaming of Shanghai Street in Katutura after paramount chief Kuaima Riruako, but the council suggested to rename Bach Street in Windhoek West instead.

RDP councillor Brunhilde Cornelius also told The Namibian that she hoped that there was no favouritism in Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's application.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Scheifert Shigwedha said the council's policy is that only one street can be renamed after one person after approval from the council.

Shigwedha added that only those who would have had an impact on the development of Windhoek should be honoured by having streets named after them.

"It is also to honour institutions and individuals for their contributions to the development of the country and the city, and should, therefore, be done with careful consideration since it may have an impact on current and future users of a particular street or place," he stated.