South African Premiership side SuperSport United have drawn first blood in the chase for Warriors and FC Platinum defender Kelvin Moyo.

They have had an official request for the player delivered to his club.

Several clubs in South Africa have shown interest in recruiting the Warriors defender after he charmed a number of scouts as he helped the national team win a sixth COSAFA Cup.

Baroka FC are also interested in the 25-year-old.

SuperSport also wrote to FC Platinum requesting to have the defender and rising midfielder Nigel Makumbe on a two-week trial stint.

Makumbe is on loan at Highlanders after failing to make the grade under coach Norman Mapeza at FC Platinum.

But the midfielder has excelled at the Bulawayo giants under Madinda Ndlovu.

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo confirmed the request for the duo from SuperSport United.

"SuperSport have written to us requesting to have Kelvin and Nigel on a two-week trial at their club," she said.

"They want to start training with them from July 3 to July 16, and we have allowed the players to go and try their luck. As FC Platinum, we will never stand in the way of our players if they have found a chance to advance their careers elsewhere.

"It is every player's dream to play abroad and we will always support our players who want to go for greener pastures.

"Nothing has been said by the technical department regarding the players they want or those who are leaving in mid-season. We wait to hear from the technical department, but for now they have not yet communicated anything with us regarding transfers."

If the duo makes the grade, they were will join compatriot Washington Arubi who completed a surprise switch to the club on a free transfer yesterday.

Compatriots Evans Rusike and Prince Dube are also on the books of the Tshwane outfit.

The club have released Zimbabwean forward Kingston Nkatha.