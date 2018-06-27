27 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anderson Seeded 8th At Wimbledon

South Africa's Kevin Anderson is seeded eighth for this year's Wimbledon - the third Grand Slam on the 2018 tennis calendar.

Tournament organisers announced the seedings on Wednesday ahead of the tournament which starts next Monday.

Wimbledon has its own unique seeding system which takes into account players' form on grass, meaning players aren't necessarily seeded according to their world ranking.

For example, defending champion Roger Federer is the top seed despite being No 2 in the world rankings behind Rafael Nadal.

Marin Cilic, who lost to Federer in last year's final and a winner last week at the Queen's Club event, is the third seed despite being No 5 in the world.

The other South African representation is in the men's doubles where Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus are ranked 13th.

South Africa's No 2-ranked singles player, Lloyd Harris , failed to qualify for the main draw after losing in the first round in qualifying.

Men and women singles seedings for next week's Grand Slam tournament announced by All England club on Wednesday:

Men

1 - Roger Federer (SUI)

2 - Rafael Nadal (ESP)

3 - Marin Cilic (CRO)

4 - Alexander Zverev (GER)

5 - Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG)

6 - Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

7 - Dominic Thiem (AUT)

8 - Kevin Anderson (RSA)

9 - John Isner (USA)

10 - David Goffin (BEL)

11 - Sam Querrey (USA)

12 - Novak Djokovic (SRB)

13 - Milos Raonic (CAN)

14 - Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

15 - Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

16 - Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

17 - Borna Coric (CRO)

18 - Lucas Pouille (FRA)

19 - Jack Sock (USA)

20 - Fabio Fognini (ITA)

21 - Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

22 - Kyle Edmund (GBR)

23 - Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

24 - Richard Gasquet (FRA)

25 - Kei Nishikori (JPN)

26 - Chung Hyeon (KOR)

27 - Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)

28 - Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

29 - Damir Dzumhur (BIH)

30 - Filip Krajinovic SRB)

31 - Marco Cecchinato (ITA)

32 - Fernando Verdasco (ESP)

Women

1 - Simona Halep (ROM)

2 - Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

3 - Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

4 - Sloane Stephens (USA)

5 - Elian Svitolina (UKR)

6 - Caroline Garcia (FRA)

7 - Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

8 - Petra Kvitova (CZE)

9 - Venus Williams (USA)

10 - Madison Keys (USA)

11 - Angelique Kerber (GER)

12 - Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

13 - Julia Goerges (GER)

14 - Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

15 - Elise Mertens (BEL)

16 - Coco Vandeweghe (USA)

17 - Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

18 - Naomi Osaka (JPN)

19 - Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK)

20 - Kiki Bertens (NED)

21 - Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

22 - Johanna Konta (GBR)

23 - Barbora Strycova (CZE)

24 - Maria Sharapova (RUS)

25 - Serena Williams (USA)

26 - Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

27 - Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP)

28 - Anett Kontaveit (EST)

29 - Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROM)

30 - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

31 - Zhang Shuai (CHN)

32 - Agnieszka Radwanska (POL)

Sport24

South Africa

