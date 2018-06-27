27 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 5 Vehicles Burnt in Protest Over 'Threat' to Ramaphosa Informal Settlement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five private vehicles were gutted and burning tyres were strewn along Govan Mbeki Road at the Gugulethu municipal office on Wednesday morning, over an apparent threat that people would be evicted from the nearby Ramaphosa informal settlement.

As the result of the protests, the road was closed in both directions between Duinefontein and Friedman roads, City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said.

He added that there were about 300 people were in the roadway.

ANC councillor for the area Nkululeko Mgolombane, said the residents told him that their shacks were under threat of being demolished by the City.

But he said he was not aware of a plan to demolish any structures on Wednesday.

"It is a rumour. The City is not involved with that land. It is private land."

The City's law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that a "private" eviction sparked the violent protests and that four vehicles were set alight.

It was not immediately clear whether the eviction actually took place.

Dyason said around 11:00 that all services were on the scene and calm had been restored.

News24

South Africa

Stacey Adams Murder Accused to Apply for Bail

The man accused of the murder of 6-year-old Stacey Adams is expected to apply for his release on bail. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.