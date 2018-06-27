The last sixteen teams, in the Neymar Jr's Five soccer tournament will lock horns on Saturday, 30 June 2018 at the UN Plaza in Windhoek for the grand finale.

The national finals will kick-off at 09:00 and the games will be televised live on NBC 1.

The teams representing the coast and the north will arrive in Windhoek on Friday, 29 June to join the central teams.

For the competition, the 16 finalists will be divided into four groups. The top two teams in each group, will advance to the knockout phase where competition is expected to be a tight affair.

"Bank Windhoek is honoured to have been part of this exciting initiative. We have witnessed brilliant games and the last sixteen teams have promised to put up spectacular performances. Just like the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, this competition is unpredictable and we encourage everyone to come and experience it," said Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

The teams to participate in the final 16 are as follows: Central Region; Tjimbiyera FC: Champions, Tuli Ngaa FC, Khomasdal Boys, Bethlehem United, Sonadores FC and Supreme Squad.

Coastal Region: SFC Welwitchia: Champions, SFC Atlantic, SFC Namib, Tika-Tika and NY Galaxy

Northern Region: Lions: Champions, Jikas, Volkano, Shoprite and Nyaanga

Themed 'Outplay Them All', the Neymar Jr's Five is a Red Bull initiative co-sponsored by Bank Windhoek. Snickers, Fresh FM and NBC, are also sponsors of the tournament.

The team that will emerge victorious will have a chance to play against world-renowned and most expensive soccer player, Neymar Junior, who is currently representing Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.