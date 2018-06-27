Rwanda: Basketball Team With New Coach in Lagos for FIBA Wcup Qualifiers

The national basketball senior team is in Lagos, Nigeria for Window 2 of the 2019 FIBA World Cup - African Qualifiers in which they will be led by a new Serbian coach Vladimir Bosnjak.

The team left the country yesterday (Tuesday) morning at 9am aboard RwandAir for an uphill task as they battle to secure a ticket to second round of the qualifiers following an unconvincing performance in the first window that was staged in Bamako, Mali in February this year.

The 12-player team will be guided by Bosnjak, a 56-year old Serbian international tactician who is reported to have been appointed by Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) last week, replacing Maxime Mwiseneza who was dropped to the role of assistant coach.

However, Ferwaba president Desire Mugwiza refuted the appointment of a new head coach in an exclusive interview with Times Sport on Tuesday, explaining that the Serbian is yet to be signed and will only assist the current coaches while in Nigeria with the plans for further discussions after the Lagos qualifiers.

"He is not the head coach - at least not yet. Mwiseneza remains in charge of the team in these games, he (Bosnjak) will just render advice where necessary. He will take charge of the team after these games," said Mugwiza.

Nonetheless, Mugwiza's statement contradicts with the press release that was shared shortly before the team's departure, confirming the travelling delegation to Nigeria, in which the former Syria national team head coach Bosnjak was named as the head coach to be assisted by Mwiseneza and Aime Nkusi Karim as the second assistant coach.

Rwanda is in Group B along with reigning African champions Nigeria, Uganda and Mali.

Rwanda will play Mali in the first game on June 29 and face reigning African champions Nigeria the following day before taking on Uganda on July 1.

The top three teams from each of the four groups will progress to the second round, where the 12 teams will be divided in two groups (E and F) of six teams each.

During Window One, Rwanda finished at the bottom of the four-team table with four points, level on points as first-runners up Uganda and third-placed Mali.

Powerhouse Nigeria topped the table with a maximum six points after winning all their matches.

Full Rwandan delegation in Nigeria

Players: Aristide Mugabe, Sedar Sagamba, Walter Nkurunziza, Dieudonne Ndizeye, Steven Hagumintwari, Olivier Shyaka, Kami Kabange Milambwe, Elie Kaje, Kenneth Gasana, Dan Manzi, Kevin Ndahiro and Darrius Garret.

Technical staff: Vladimir Bosnjak (head coach), Maxime Mwiseneza and Aime Karim Nkusi (assistant coaches), Serge Mwambali (fitness trainer) and physiotherapist Martin uwimana.

Window 2 fixtures

Group B

June 29

Mali Vs Rwanda

June 30

Nigeria Vs Rwanda

July 1

Rwanda Vs Uganda