South Africa: Stacey Adams Murder Accused to Apply for Bail

The man accused of the murder of 6-year-old Stacey Adams is expected to apply for his release on bail.

The 25-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of Stacey's rape and murder.

The case has been postponed to July 24.

In the road outside the court, a group of picketers chanted "no bail" and echoed concerns about the murder scene, saying that the justice system seemed to be soft on child killers and rapists.

On Sunday, Stacey's body was found in a shallow grave next to a wendy house where her mother and her mother's boyfriend live.

Some neighbours in the crescent in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain were so enraged that they petrol bombed the main house on the property.

Stacey was buried in accordance with Muslim rites on Tuesday.

