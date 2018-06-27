Kenya: Nakumatt Ace Named May's Best

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side Nakumatt forward Boniface Mukhekhe says they are targeting to finish in the top-five after a sluggish start to the 2018 campaign.

Mukhekhe, who is on his maiden season in the top flight after crossing over from National Super League outfit Golden Field Evangelism (GFE), attributed the team's current resurgence to the change of ownership that came with improved financial support.

"We had a terrible start but since the new sponsor came in, things have moved swiftly in our favour and we are doing well," said the youngster after receiving the SportPesa/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Player of the Month award for May at City Stadium on Wednesday.

The award came with a prize money of Sh100,000, a trophy and a 43-inch television screen courtesy of LG Electronics. His team got Sh50,000.

In the month of May, Mukhekhe scored three goals and recorded as many assists in the team's three wins in four games.

He got 21 votes beating Sofapaka's Kepha Aswani and his teammate Cornelius Juma who polled 17 and 11 in a vote conducted by sports journalists.

The Mukumu Boys alumni added: "I thank God for the award. I've heard of it but I never thought I would win it one day. I must thank my teammates and coaches too for the togetherness which has helped us reach where we are."

Nakumatt coach Melis Medo lauded the player for his fantastic work ethic in training and during matches.

"Boniface is a great player, he works hard, listens and is capable of playing as either a right back or a winger. I am happy for him and we are all as a team," said the American.

Nakumatt, ranked 12th on the standings, travel to Awasi this weekend seeking their sixth win in seven matches when they face cash-strapped Chemelil Sugar.