26 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged 419 Scammer Denied Bail

Limpopo — Suspected 419 scammer Olga Ndlovu (51) who posed as an agent of fictitious international company was denied bail by the Orlando Magistrate Court for fraud.

It is alleged in September 2016, Ndlovu duped a victim into believing that he won £742 525.00 (almost R13 million) from RICA International Incorporated, in the United Kingdom. The victim was allegedly compelled to pay a certain amount (R600 000) into the suspect's different bank accounts in order to redeem his prize.

Realising that this was a scam, the victim reported the matter to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Polokwane who after a thorough investigation led them to the suspect home in Soweto on 21 June 2018. Ndlovus's case was postponed to 6 July 2018 and it has been transferred to Bela Bela Magistrate Court.

The National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General Lebeya has welcomed the arrest and further warned that the public should be vigilant and work with law enforcement agencies to arrest and convict fraudsters who are robbing innocent and unsuspecting victims.

