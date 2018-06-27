South Africa: Suspect Appear for Kidnapping, Murder and Rape of Minor

press release

A 23 year old man suspected to have kidnapped, raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl, appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court today, 26 June 2018. The suspect, Linco Believe Makhubela, was arrested on Sunday, 24 June 2018, at his hideout in Sabie, following a probe launched by police after the disappearance of the child, Nokubonga Nonyane.

Nokubonga was last seen while playing with her peers on Friday, 08 June 2018, at Mahushu until when her lifeless body was found dumped in a ditch, on Monday morning, 11 June 2018.

Makhubela was remanded in custody until 27 July 2018, pending further investigation.