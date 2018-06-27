26 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Warns of Destruction of Property During Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma hereby warns the community of Mpumalanga on the destruction of property and infrastructure by members of the community during protest action.

The Provincial Commissioner's warning comes after several other warnings were issued on the same subject, especially where three schools, two at Siyabuswa and another at Matsulu were torched by sections of the community due to dissatisfaction, not so long ago.

Now the same problem is being experienced at Embalenhle, where the community has gone on the rampage, wreaking havoc and causing massive destruction to property and infrastructure worth millions of rands. Among the destruction caused, is the burning of the post office, a filling station where an ATM was destroyed, a local mall where shops were first looted, a truck and a sedan.

More than 150 people have been arrested in connection with these incidents and police continue monitoring the situation with a view to regaining control, but the situation is still very tense.

General Zuma said this kind of callous behaviour should be condemned with the utmost contempt it deserves and will not be tolerated.

South Africa

Stacey Adams Murder Accused to Apply for Bail

The man accused of the murder of 6-year-old Stacey Adams is expected to apply for his release on bail. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.