South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Warns of Destruction of Property During Protests

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma hereby warns the community of Mpumalanga on the destruction of property and infrastructure by members of the community during protest action.

The Provincial Commissioner's warning comes after several other warnings were issued on the same subject, especially where three schools, two at Siyabuswa and another at Matsulu were torched by sections of the community due to dissatisfaction, not so long ago.

Now the same problem is being experienced at Embalenhle, where the community has gone on the rampage, wreaking havoc and causing massive destruction to property and infrastructure worth millions of rands. Among the destruction caused, is the burning of the post office, a filling station where an ATM was destroyed, a local mall where shops were first looted, a truck and a sedan.

More than 150 people have been arrested in connection with these incidents and police continue monitoring the situation with a view to regaining control, but the situation is still very tense.

General Zuma said this kind of callous behaviour should be condemned with the utmost contempt it deserves and will not be tolerated.