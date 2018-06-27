Ethiopia: Million Mathews Assumes Southern Region Presidency

The newly elected deputy chairperson of Southern Ethiopian Peoples' Democratic Movement (SEPDM), Million Mathews is set to replace Dessie Dalke as president of the Southern Regional State, The Reporter has learnt.

Million replaced Siraj Fegessa as deputy chair of the party in a meeting held yesterday in Addis Ababa, where the decision was made to move the HQ of the party from Addis Ababa to the regional capital Hawassa.

It is to be recalled that the party chair Shiferaw Shigutie has also been replaced by the House Speaker Muferiyat Kamil and one of the reason Shiferaw cited for his decision to resign is "the fact he is based in the capital Addis Ababa far removed from affairs unfolding in the region".