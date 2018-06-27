South Africa: Joint Police Operation Seize R8 Million Worth of Drugs and Arrest of Two Police Officers

press release

Pretoria — Seven suspects aged 22 and 43 were arrested during a drug raid by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics in Pretoria on Monday (yesterday).

The suspects, will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court today facing charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

The team has spent several months monitoring the activities of the group. Over the course of the investigation, it became apparent that the suspects were manufacturing methamphetamine (TIK) from a fully-equipped clandestine drug laboratory at a rented plot in Welbekend, East of Pretoria.

It was also established that some of the finished product was ready for distribution. During the raid the members seized drug manufacturing equipment, precursor chemicals and drugs with an estimated value of R8 million.

Meanwhile in Kwazulu - Natal, two Hilton Flying Squad members aged 37 and 57 are expected to appear at the Durban Specialised Commercial Court on Tuesday for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The pair were arrested on Monday by the Hawks' Durban Serious Corruption Investigation unit and Crime Intelligence. It is alleged that the two officers routinely stole large amounts of dagga to re-supply to the streets. The "recycling" business by the two was allegedly highly active and lucrative and never saw any of the dagga dealers whose loot was stolen from, behind bars. Captain Edward Ngcobo (57) and Sergeant Shannan Butting (36) were granted R800 each and they are expected in court again on 07 July 2018.

Lieutenant General Lebeya said the investigation demonstrates the police unwavering determination to disrupt and dismantle drug traffickers and drug organizations that operate in the country

"These officers are not a reflection of the majority of the men and women in the SAPS who work hard every day. While we accept that the members are innocent until proven otherwise, we shall not hesitate to ensure that those who are involved in criminal activities are visited.

"Working with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities and to hold accountable those who threaten our safety. These arrests demonstrate our continuous efforts to dismantle drug traffickers, drug trafficking organizations and coupled with the arrest we will vigorously oppose bail and deal with proceeds of crime," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.