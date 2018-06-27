Nigeria: Windstorm - Atbu Seeks Govt's Intervention On Destroyed Structures

Bauchi — The Vice-Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Professor Saminu Ibrahim has appealed to the federal government to come to its aid in rebuilding and renovating some of the structures destroyed by windstorm.

The windstorm cost the state many lives and hundreds of houses, schools and property worth several millions of naira in several parts of the state.

The government had confirmed eight people killed during the windstorm, while over 120 people sustained injury and over 1,500 homes were destroyed, as well as over 349 schools including ATBU, churches and mosques and 3,000 electricity poles destroyed in Bauchi metropolis during the incident

Briefing journalists, the vice-chancellor said, "the structures need to be fixed so that the purpose for which the university was set will be achieved. Therefore, we are appealing to the federal government to come and take stock of the damages and come up with relief measures.

"Specifically the central library of the university which was seriously damaged needs urgent attention of government, we all know the importance of library in the university, it stores all the information and research work conducted.

"We cannot do it from our lean resources that is why we are seeking government's intervention. The wind storm affected badly the building and structures of two campuses of Yelwa and Gubi."

He said 26 of the structures on the campuses were severely damaged by the storm, disrupting the ongoing second semester examinations which is about to end. "The windstorm also affected the power source, students' hostels, water sources, medical laboratory, staff rooms and quarters."

The vice-chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Professor Abdullahi Umar, said the windstorm up rooted trees, adding that electric and other poles and telecommunication masts, among others were blown down.

He said the storm left in its trail destruction as the poles and trees collapsed on buildings; damaging roofs and properties. Roofs on high rise buildings were either completely removed or seriously damaged.

He said the most affected structures are the central library and the College of Medical Sciences.

"So also the research centre, dairy farms sheep and goat house were damaged by the storm."

Ibrahim said the management of the institution restored the power section to enable the students continue with their studies and examination. "We are therefore taking the inventory of loses and damages accrued during the storm.

"The management is calling on all relevant agencies such as the National Universities Commission (NUC) and TETFund to look into the situation of the institution and intervene.

"We are also calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the state government to visit the university and consider the institution as part and parcel of the state to provide relief materials and succour."