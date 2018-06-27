27 June 2018

Angola: Benguela - Over 100,000 Heads of Cattle to Get Immunised

Benguela — At least 145,000 heads of cattle are expected to be vaccinated in the centre-west Benguela Province against anthrax and blackleg, aimed at allaying the spread of diseases, the provincial head of veterinary services, Gaspar Inglês, has announced.

According to the official, the cattle immunisation campaign that kicked off last Monday is being secured by about 60 vaccinators.

He said the institution can confirm that it has available more than one hundred doses of vaccines for this campaign.

Gaspar Inglês said also that the activity is taking place with the collaboration with of the municipal administrations and chieftains.

This vaccination campaign was launched last Monday in Caimbambo Municipality.

