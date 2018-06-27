27 June 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Central Bank Dismisses Board of Angolan Business and Trade Bank

Photo: Pedro Parento/Angop
National Reserve Bank of Angola.

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) sacked on Tuesday the Board of Directors of the Angolan Business and Trade Bank (BANC) and appointed interim administrators for the institution.

The measure was taken due to the fact that the current shareholders did not increase the capital determined by BNA and it is also in line with a warn issued by the Reserve Bank, which obliges the Angolan banks to increase the minimum value of the social capital from 2, 5 billion kwanzas (AKZ) to 7.500 billion kwanzas (EUR 28, 4 billion) until the end of 2018.

According to a press note from BNA, the said measures are intended to retake the operational and financial sustainability of BANC placing it in line with the current norms in force for banking activity in Angola.

The newly appointed interim board of directors is expected to perform duties during six months, extendible for the same period, in which they will make a report on the situation of the assets of BANC and the causes behind it to be submitted to the BNA governor.

