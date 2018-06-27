Angola: President João Lourenço Receives Russian Official

Luanda — the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, received on Tuesday, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, whith whom he discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation.

Angola and Russia signed their treaty of friendship and cooperation in 1976 and have since then maintained privileged relations.

Nikolai Patrushev arrived in Angola on Tuesday.

Since 1976 to date, the relations between Angola and Russia have gone through different stages of cooperation and are currently more significant in the energy, geology and mining, higher education, training, defense, interior, telecommunications and information technology sectors, fisheries, transport, finance and banking.

In the framework of cooperation, in the field of education, more than 1,100 Angolans study in higher education establishments in Russia.

It is estimated that about 1,000 Russians live in Angola, while at least 1,500 Angolans live in Russia.