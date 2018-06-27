27 June 2018

Angola: Regional Newspapers Fulfills Sector's Gap - Media Minister

Luanda — The increase in numbers of regional newspapers in Angola fulfills the existing gap in the Media sector, said on Tuesday the incumbent minister, João Melo.

The official, who was addressing at 42nd anniversary celebration of Edições Novembro company (holder of some public newspapers), congratulated the institution for having embraced the initiative and understood the need for taking up a key role in the promotion of the regional written press in Angola.

The ideal, said the minister, is to count also on the participation and effort of private initiatives for the promotion of regional press, not only written, but also radio and television.

However, João Melo recognized that the current economic situation of the country does not leave too much space for private initiatives in this particular sector.

In his turn, the Edições Novembro CEO, Victor Silva, said the increase of regional newspapers has been one of the measures applied by the company to ward off massive layoffs.

Edições Novembro have been publishing local newspapers for several years namely Jornal de Angola (the largest daily newspaper in the market) Jornal dos Desportos, Jornal de Economia & Finanças and Jornal de Cultura.

