27 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Gold Prices Increase As Greenback Held

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar held near a two-week low hit in the previous session against the yen, amid escalating trade tensions involving the United States and other major economies.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,266.26 an ounce, as of 0048 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery were down 0.1 per cent at $1,268 per ounce.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.1 per cent to 109.64 yen, after having slipped to a two-week low of 109.35 on Monday.

Conflicting signals from the Trump administration over proposed restrictions on foreign investment in US technology companies, along with news that the recently imposed import tariffs are starting to disrupt supply chains, sent global stock markets tumbling on Monday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the forthcoming investment restrictions from the department will not be specific to China but would apply "to all countries that are trying to steal our technology".

Hedge funds are loading up on bullish dollar bets at the fastest pace on record, taking the Fed's recent hawkish signal on interest rates at face value and going long the greenback for the first time in a year.

