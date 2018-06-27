Tanzania: Mobile Health Clinic to Benefit Hundreds of Dodoma Residents

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania

Dodoma — HUNDREDS of people across Dodoma City are expected to benefit from affordable medical checkups and treatments in the coming weeks as the regional authorities here resume deployment of mobile health clinics to the city dwellers' doorsteps.

Dodoma Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Hamad Nyembea said yesterday that the mobile clinic, which features advanced equipment and disease diagnosis, will offer modern care and treatment services.

"The mobile clinic has become an ideal tool to reach a good number of people in remote and peripheral areas," said the RMO at St Gemma Hospital, designated district referral hospital.

He pointed out medical checks and treatments which will be offered by the mobile health clinic in the city, covering kidney complications, dental problems, blood pressure, blood sugar, vision and hearing (audiometer).

He said the National Health Insurance Fund (NHI) and Community Health Fund (CHF) will cover the costs for its beneficiaries, adding that people without insurance cover will pay 5,000/- for the services.

"For those who will have to undergo surgeries after diagnosis, they will have to pay 30,000/- for the service," said Dr Nyembea, appealing to the city residents and those from neighbouring districts to make use of the services, which will be offered by a medical team, including specialists.

"Patients with referral letters to Muhimbili National Hospital should now make use of this opportunity from specialist doctors in our mobile clinic," said Dr Nyembea.

Mid last year, Dodoma Regional authorities started offering medical services to rural residents in Chemba and Kondoa District. The initiative has facilitated reach to many people in rural and remote areas.