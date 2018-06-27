27 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mobile Health Clinic to Benefit Hundreds of Dodoma Residents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
Hundreds of people across Dodoma City are expected to benefit from affordable medical checkups and treatments.
By Ludovick Kazoka

Dodoma — HUNDREDS of people across Dodoma City are expected to benefit from affordable medical checkups and treatments in the coming weeks as the regional authorities here resume deployment of mobile health clinics to the city dwellers' doorsteps.

Dodoma Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Hamad Nyembea said yesterday that the mobile clinic, which features advanced equipment and disease diagnosis, will offer modern care and treatment services.

"The mobile clinic has become an ideal tool to reach a good number of people in remote and peripheral areas," said the RMO at St Gemma Hospital, designated district referral hospital.

He pointed out medical checks and treatments which will be offered by the mobile health clinic in the city, covering kidney complications, dental problems, blood pressure, blood sugar, vision and hearing (audiometer).

He said the National Health Insurance Fund (NHI) and Community Health Fund (CHF) will cover the costs for its beneficiaries, adding that people without insurance cover will pay 5,000/- for the services.

"For those who will have to undergo surgeries after diagnosis, they will have to pay 30,000/- for the service," said Dr Nyembea, appealing to the city residents and those from neighbouring districts to make use of the services, which will be offered by a medical team, including specialists.

"Patients with referral letters to Muhimbili National Hospital should now make use of this opportunity from specialist doctors in our mobile clinic," said Dr Nyembea.

Mid last year, Dodoma Regional authorities started offering medical services to rural residents in Chemba and Kondoa District. The initiative has facilitated reach to many people in rural and remote areas.

Tanzania

Parliament Endorses 2018/19 Budget With Comfortable Majority

Parliament yesterday passed the government's Sh32.5 trillion Budget for the 2018/19 financial year. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.