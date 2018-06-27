26 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 4-Million-Year-Old Skull Is Similar to Ours

Tagged:

Related Topics

For 23 years the intricacies of a 4-million-year-old cranium fossil discovered in the Jacovec Cavern in the Sterkfontein Caves remained a mystery to researchers.

But thanks to high-resolution imaging technology, researchers at Wits University have discovered that the skull belonging to the extinct genus Australopithecus is remarkably similar to the human skull.

"Our study revealed that the cranium of the Jacovec specimen and of the Australopithecus specimens from Sterkfontein, in general, was thick and essentially composed of spongy bone," researcher Dr Amelie Beaudet said.

"This large portion of spongy bone, also found in our own cranium, may indicate that blood flow in the brain of Australopithecus may have been comparable to ours, and/or that the braincase had an important role in the protection of the evolving brain."

This means that the thick protection provided by the skull may have allowed for the human brain to evolve into what it is now.

The high-resolution scanning techniques in "virtual palaeontology" have created an opportunity for researchers to learn more about human ancestry and evolution.

The findings uncovered by researchers from the School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies of the University of the Witwatersrand and a team at Sterkfontein have since been published in the Journal of Human Evolution.

It has also brought more attention to the national treasure that is the Sterkfontein Caves, which was home to the world's first adult Australopithecus, "Mrs Ples", and Little Foot.

"The Jacovec cranium exemplifies the relevance of the Sterkfontein fossil specimens for our understanding of human evolution," Beaudet said.

"Imaging techniques open unique perspectives for revisiting the South African fossil assemblage."

News24

South Africa

Stacey Adams Murder Accused to Apply for Bail

The man accused of the murder of 6-year-old Stacey Adams is expected to apply for his release on bail. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.