Tanzania: Government Asked to Consider Public Opinion Before Changing Cashewnut Industry Act

Dar es Salaam — The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) has advised the government to consider public opinion before making any changes on the Cashewnut Industry Act.

The call follows a heated debate stirred by the government proposal to deposit all money generated from the cashew nut export levy - charged on exporters - to the consolidated fund without remitting anything for the development of the industry.

Currently, the law requires 65 per cent of the crop export levy be remitted to farmers through the cashew nut fund and the remaining 35 per cent is directed to the government's consolidated fund.

The centre joined efforts by a section of lawmakers who are against the move saying if the proposed changes are approved, they will deny growers in 17 regions, particularly from the southern regions of Lindi and Mtwara their basic human rights.

"The constitution provides that sovereignty resides in the people and it is from the people that the government through this constitution shall derive all its power and authority," said LHRC's acting executive director Felista Mauya in a statement released on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

She said the suggested changes are contrary to section 8 (1) ( a) of the constitution of United Republic of Tanzania of 1977.

The centre is of the view that the money that had been collected should be spent according to the requirements for the greater interest of the growers and the crop itself.

"All money that is collected by the government belongs to the public but is should be spent according to the agreements stipulated in the law," read further the statement.

Regarding the fund, the LHRC cited the section 135 (1) and (2) of the constitution that says, "All revenue derived from various sources for the use of the government of the United Republic, except for the type of revenue specified in sub-article (2) of this Article, shall be paid into one special fund to be known as the Consolidated Fund of the government of the United Republic."

The centre has also expressed its disappointment by the Attorney General's response regarding the matter, saying it was contrary to the constitution of Tanzania.

Responding to concerns raised by MPs on Monday, the AG Dr Adelardus Kilangi said the Cashew nut Industry Development Fund was not established by an Act of Parliament noting that money from the government's consolidated fund cannot be remitted in an establishment that was not approved by the legislative body.