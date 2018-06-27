Malawi: Government Launches Social Support Program

Lilongwe — Government has launched a Malawi National Social Support Program (MNSSP) 2 that aims at strengthening the provision of social support to vulnerable people in the country.

Minister of finance and economic planning Goodall Gondwe presided over the launching ceremony on Wednesday at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

The MNSPP 2, which anchors on the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) III centres on five pillars of consumption support, resilient livelihoods, shock sensitive social protection, linkages and system strengthening.

During the launch, Gondwe said many Malawians still live in abject poverty and it is the goal of this program to graduate these people to better livelihoods.

"The MNSSP II is a critical tool in the implementation of the MGDS III as it will promote the fight against poverty, food insecurity, vulnerability and inequality," Gondwe said.

MNSSP II presents a policy shift from individual interventions or programmes that target specific population groups to improved harmonization, efficiency, transparency and accountability, according to the finance minister.

He said it is the wish of government to achieve enhanced quality of life for those in different levels of suffering.

"Government is putting much commitment to social protection to ensure that the poor and the vulnerable are not left behind in the social economic development of our country," said Gondwe while at the same time commending development partners in supporting this programme.

The United Nations, European Union, World Bank and the Irish government are some of international partners supporting the implementation of this programme.

Germany Ambassador to Malawi Jurgen Borsch, who spoke on behalf of the developmental partners, applauded government for the MNSSP 2 describing it as strong programme with a potential to transform the lives of poor Malawians and put them into a path of growth and prosperity.

He said social protection is an internationally recognized right and fundamental in fulfilling all the human rights outlined in the universal declaration of human rights

"While implementing the MNSSP 2, let us continue to emphasize on the economic function of social protection and look for ways to engage the poor with market systems so that all can participate in inclusive and transformative growth.

"We need the capacity to unleash people's productive potential and provide skills to access entrepreneurial activities," Borsch said.

He further said as the programme rolls into operation, it is important to realize that social protection is a cross-cutting issue that needs strong commitment across government ministries, and efficient coordination between government and developmental partners.

He said social protection, which he said has now become an increasingly relevant policy instrument for all development partners should no longer be regarded as nonproductive.

"International studies have shown that investment in social protection is an investment into the country's human capital and substantially contributes to social and economic development.

"This makes social protection a political priority in ensuring enough resources, both domestic and external are dedicated to this," Borsch said.

He urged all stakeholders to continue joining forces for the success of the MNSSP 2.

Some of the key social support intervention programmes include social cash transfers, public works, village savings and loan schemes