South Africa: De Lille Victorious in Bid to Overturn DA Axing

The Western Cape High Court has set aside the Democratic Alliance's decision to cease Patricia De Lille's party membership for comments she made during a radio interview.

A full bench of the high court on Wednesday found that the party's determination that she ceased to be a member of the DA was unlawful. This was set aside with costs.

She is thus still a member of the DA.

De Lille will now permanently return to her position as City of Cape Town mayor, pending a possible appeal.

De Lille and the DA met in court earlier this month to argue the merits of her removal for comments she made during a Radio 702 interview on April 26.

The DA federal executive in May announced that De Lille had breached one of the party's clauses during the interview when she said she would "walk away" upon clearing her name of the various allegations levelled against her.

